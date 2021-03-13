Police officer remanded in custody over death of Sarah Everard
Published
The serving Metropolitan Police officer accused of murdering Sarah Everard has been remanded in custody after his first court appearance.Full Article
Published
The serving Metropolitan Police officer accused of murdering Sarah Everard has been remanded in custody after his first court appearance.Full Article
Human remains found in a Kent woodland are those of Sarah Everard, Scotland Yard has confirmed. The 33-year-old marketing executive..
A serving police officer in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder