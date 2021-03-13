Another 5,534 COVID-19 cases and 121 deaths have been recorded in the UK, while the number of people vaccinated has hit 23.6 million.Full Article
New COVID cases and deaths fall as number of people vaccinated in UK hits 23.6m
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Indiana reports 973 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths
WFFT
Across northeast Indiana, 158 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Friday.
-
New COVID cases and deaths fall as number of people vaccinated hits 23.6m
Sky News
-
The Latest: 1st north Nevada case of UK variant is confirmed
SeattlePI.com
-
May not be new wave yet, vaccination plus Covid protocol key to quell surge in cases: Scientists
IndiaTimes
-
Most of California to reopen as vaccine eligibility expands
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
Huge crowd gathered in Nagpur market despite rise in COVID cases
ANI
Amid increasing cases in city, scores of people were seen walking at a Sitabuldi market flouting COVID-19 guidelines. Complete..
-
COVID-19 deaths falling but Americans 'must remain vigilant'
SeattlePI.com
-
Catholic Church in Malta suspends public Mass through Easter Octave
CNA
-
De Blasio: Removing travel quarantine restrictions 'the wrong thing to do' for NY
Newsday
-
Ariz. adds 1,367 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths as hospitalizations continue gradual drops
azcentral.com