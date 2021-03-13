Wales move one win away from Guinness Six Nations title after thumping Italy
Published
Wales moved one win away from landing the Guinness Six Nations title and a Grand Slam after crushing Italy 48-7 in Rome.Full Article
Published
Wales moved one win away from landing the Guinness Six Nations title and a Grand Slam after crushing Italy 48-7 in Rome.Full Article
Alun Wyn Jones says Wales cannot afford to look past Saturday's Six Nations game with Italy as they look to move one step..
The 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championship kicks off on February 6, withdefending champions England favourites for another title..