Myanmar security forces continue deadly crackdown on coup protesters
Security forces in Myanmar have shot dead at least seven people protesting against last month’s military takeover.Full Article
Footage shows roadblocks in Myanmar today (March 13) as protesters use the blockades to prevent soldiers from moving freely through..
Nineteen-year-old “Angel” Ma Kyal Zin is one of the many protesters shot dead while demonstrating against Burmese security..