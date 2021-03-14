Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick is being urged to resign over the handling of the Reclaim the Streets vigil.Full Article
Calls for Met Police chief to resign after Sarah Everard vigil
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Met Police chief urged to resign after 'disgraceful' clashes between officers and crowds at Sarah Everard vigil
Sky News
The Metropolitan Police is facing fierce criticism for its handling of a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard - with Commissioner Dame..
Birmingham vigil for Sarah Everard in pictures
Tamworth Herald