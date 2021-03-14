Several European countries temporarily suspended AstraZeneca jabs following reports of blood clots.Full Article
Ireland medical chief says use of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine should be suspended
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
USE this one
WTAT
use this one
You might like
More coverage
NA Proactive news snapshot: PyroGenesis Canada, Milestone Scientific, Water Tower Research, Trillion Energy, EVmo UPDATE …
Proactive Investors
PyroGenesis Canada Inc (TSE:PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA 8PY) announced that the company’s application to list its common shares on..
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Trillion Energy, EVmo, Victory Resources, Vuzix Corporation UPDATE …
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Alternus Energy, Empower Clinics, Tomagold, ImagineAR …
Proactive Investors
-
Catholic scholars: Covid vaccines can be received 'without fear of moral culpability' for abortion
CNA
-
WHO head wants virus vaccine patents waived to boost supply
SeattlePI.com