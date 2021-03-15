Beyonce makes history as women dominate at 63rd Grammy Awards
Published
Beyonce has become the most decorated female act in Grammy history, while Taylor Swift secured the ceremony’s biggest prize in a triumphant night for women.Full Article
Published
Beyonce has become the most decorated female act in Grammy history, while Taylor Swift secured the ceremony’s biggest prize in a triumphant night for women.Full Article
Beyonce has broken the record for the most Grammy Award wins by a female artist after scooping her 28th prize.
Women are making history at this year's GRAMMY Awards, but a new study shows there's still a long way to go when it comes to gender..