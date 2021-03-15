Ben Shephard replaces Piers Morgan on Monday's GMB
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Ben Shephard takes subtle swipe at Piers Morgan over GMB exit
Kent and Sussex Courier
Piers Morgan stormed offset live on air on Tuesday (March 9).
Ben Shephard's brutal Piers Morgan dig after his sudden GMB exit
Essex Chronicle
Ben Shephard makes cheeky Piers Morgan joke on GMB
Hull Daily Mail
Ben Shephard issues subtle dig at Piers Morgan over GMB exit
Tamworth Herald
You might like
More coverage
Piers Morgan storms off GMB in row with Alex Beresford over Meghan
Tamworth Herald
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down with Oprah on Monday night for a two hour interview on ITV