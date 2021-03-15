Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury sign two-fight deal to unify titles – Eddie Hearn
Published
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have signed a deal for two world heavyweight title unification bouts, according to Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn.Full Article
Published
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have signed a deal for two world heavyweight title unification bouts, according to Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn.Full Article
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury's world heavyweight title showdown moves a step closer with Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn saying a..
The contract for a two-fight deal between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua to unify the heavyweight titles has finally been signed.