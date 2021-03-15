The UK will identify Russia as an "active threat" and China as a "systemic challenge" in the biggest review of foreign, security and defence policy in decades.Full Article
Russia an 'active threat' and China a 'systemic challenge', Integrated Review will warn
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Could China Occupy Taiwan Similar To Crimea Annexation Scenario? – OpEd
Considering the current geopolitical situation in Asia and the fact that Russia, weakened by Western sanctions, is only nominally a..
Eurasia Review
Unfulfilled Mediterranean Visions – Analysis
After the Cold War, it was widely believed that the unevenly developed, conflict-torn Mediterranean region could finally stabilize..
Eurasia Review