Wolfgang Van Halen ‘hurt’ by Grammys tribute to his late father
Published
Eddie Van Halen’s son said he was “hurt” by the Grammy Awards tribute to his late father.Full Article
Published
Eddie Van Halen’s son said he was “hurt” by the Grammy Awards tribute to his late father.Full Article
Eddie Van Halen, who died after battling cancer last year, was featured briefly in the 2021 Grammys' 'In Memoriam' segment, which..
Wolfgang Van Halen is expressing his disappointment over the 2021 Grammys tribute to his late father and rock legend, Eddie Van..