Sarah Everard: Police officer due in court accused of kidnap and murder
Published
A police officer charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard will appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.Full Article
Published
A police officer charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard will appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.Full Article
Police criticised for breaking up vigil as crowd pays tribute to slain woman hours after police officer charged with her murder..
The serving Metropolitan Police officer accused of murdering Sarah Everard has been remanded in custody after his first court..