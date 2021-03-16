Women's Champions League: Chelsea's quarter-final with Wolfsburg moved to Budapest
Published
Both legs of Chelsea's Women's Champions League quarter-final with Wolfsburg will be played in Budapest.Full Article
Published
Both legs of Chelsea's Women's Champions League quarter-final with Wolfsburg will be played in Budapest.Full Article
Emma Hayes' side will be looking to secure a first-leg lead against the German side in the Champions League quarter-finals
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says this year's Champions League is more open than ever, as they prepare for their quarter-final with..