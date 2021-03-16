Date set for Sarah Everard murder trial as Wayne Couzens appears in court
Dover Express0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Autumn trial date set for police officer accused of Sarah Everard murder
Hull Daily Mail
Pc Wayne Couzens, 48, is accused of snatching the 33-year-old marketing executive as she walked home from a friend’s flat
You might like
More coverage
Wayne Couzens appears in court
ODN
Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has appeared in person at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with the kidnap and..
Police officer remanded in custody over death of Sarah Everard
PA - Press Association STUDIO