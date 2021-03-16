Charlton Athletic v Bristol Rovers
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Live coverage of Tuesday's League One game between Charlton Athletic and Bristol Rovers.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Live coverage of Tuesday's League One game between Charlton Athletic and Bristol Rovers.Full Article
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton spoke to the press after his side were beaten 3-2 by Charlton Athletic at The Valley on Tuesday..
Everything you need to know as Bristol Rovers face Charlton Athletic at The Valley on Tuesday