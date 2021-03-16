India v England: Jos Buttler ensures Virat Kohli knock is in vain
Published
Jos Buttler's brutal hitting trumps the genius of Virat Kohli in England's eight-wicket defeat of India in the third Twenty20 in Ahmedabad.Full Article
Published
Jos Buttler's brutal hitting trumps the genius of Virat Kohli in England's eight-wicket defeat of India in the third Twenty20 in Ahmedabad.Full Article
While addressing a virtual press conference in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on January 30 ahead of the first test match between England and..
Virat Kohli is adamant England are the “team to beat” at this year’s T20 World Cup as he rejected suggestions from Eoin..