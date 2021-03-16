The Scots X Men star joins John Bishop, Tom Allen, David Baddiel and Jade Thirlwall as well as Stacey Dooley for the Stand Up To Cancer edition of the show.Full Article
Olympic medallist Dame Kelly praises James McAvoy on Great British Bake Off
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
James McAvoy wins baker prize
Movie star James McAvoy has won the latest star baker award on The Great Celebrity Bake Off.
Cover Video STUDIO
David Baddiel on tonight's episode of Bake Off
He'll compete against actor James McAvoy, The Voice judge Anne-Marie and Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes
The Cornishman