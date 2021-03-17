"Failing to include scams in the Bill will not only make a mockery of its promise to create world-leading online protections, it will also leave vulnerable people defenceless against crime.Full Article
Martin Lewis warns over online scams as he calls for Government action
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Martin Lewis urges government to help protect the vulnerable from online scams
A charity set up by the Money Saving Expert says millions of vulnerable people face greater risks of financial harm.
Daily Record