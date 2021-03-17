‘Queen of the Nurburgring’ and ex-Top Gear host Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51
Sabine Schmitz, the only female winner of the 24 Hours of Nurburgring, has died at the age of 51.Full Article
Sabine Schmitz, the former BMW and Porsche driver who proved a pioneer for female race drivers, has passed away at the age of 51..
Schmitz became the first woman to win the Nurburgring 24 Hours in 1996, taking two victories in the historic sportscar race before..