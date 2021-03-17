The new testing site at Mere Green Community Centre, within the Sainsbury's car park, is open seven-days-a-week.Full Article
New Covid testing site opens in city for people without symptoms
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
8 a.m. COVID-19 update
KMBC
8 a.m. COVID-19 update
You might like
More coverage
Vaccination clinic is moving to better serve you starting Monday
WTHI
In Vigo County vaccination efforts are continuing to take place, even with one site closing and relocating. The old Sears building..
Europeans Furious About New Lockdowns
Eurasia Review
New rapid Covid mobile testing site to visit Notts town
Nottingham Post