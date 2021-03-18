William and Kate FaceTime paramedic’s dad in Bangladesh at ambulance station
Published
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited an ambulance station in east London – and ended up FaceTiming a paramedic’s father in Bangladesh.Full Article
Published
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited an ambulance station in east London – and ended up FaceTiming a paramedic’s father in Bangladesh.Full Article
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited an ambulance station in east London – and ended up FaceTiming a paramedic’s..