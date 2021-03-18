AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective, European regulator rules
Published
The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is “safe and effective” – and its benefits outweigh any risks, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has concluded.Full Article
Published
The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is “safe and effective” – and its benefits outweigh any risks, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has concluded.Full Article
The announcement came as it was confirmed there have been five reports of a specific brain blood clot in people who have had the..