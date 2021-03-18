Six Nations: Wales coach Wayne Pivac hopes to complete 'fantastic' Grand Slam turnaround
Published
Wayne Pivac admits completing a first Six Nations Grand Slam would be fantastic after becoming used to the fickle nature of Welsh rugby.Full Article
Published
Wayne Pivac admits completing a first Six Nations Grand Slam would be fantastic after becoming used to the fickle nature of Welsh rugby.Full Article
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac talks about the prospect of winning a Six Nations Grand Slam when they take on France on Saturday.
James Cole explains the decisions made by Wales head coach Wayne Pivac which have helped them move one win away from a Six Nations..