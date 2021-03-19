Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine: Notable people who have received the jab
Published
The Prime Minister is due to have his first Covid-19 jab on Friday, and has said he will be receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.Full Article
Published
The Prime Minister is due to have his first Covid-19 jab on Friday, and has said he will be receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.Full Article
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to continue getting their vaccines when called upon. It comes after the UK's and EU's..
Health experts have offered reassurance over the safety of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.