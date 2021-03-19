What we know about the Alex Salmond inquiry
Published
MSPs looking into the botched handling of harassment complaints against Alex Salmond have said Nicola Sturgeon gave an “inaccurate account” of a meeting with her predecessor.Full Article
Published
MSPs looking into the botched handling of harassment complaints against Alex Salmond have said Nicola Sturgeon gave an “inaccurate account” of a meeting with her predecessor.Full Article
Scotland's First Minister looks to the future and a potential second independence referendum, after clearing an inquiry.
Labour's Jackie Baillie said women continue to be let down by the Scottish Government's complaints procedure.