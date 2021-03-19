Third wave of Covid could hit Wales, ...
Published
Public Health Wales reported nine further deaths, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,476.Full Article
Published
Public Health Wales reported nine further deaths, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,476.Full Article
It comes as Paris goes into a month-long Covid-19 lockdown over fears of a third wave in France
A third wave of coronavirus could hit Wales in the future, leading to further lockdowns, the First Minister has warned.