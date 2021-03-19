Sea shanty star Nathan Evans finally sinks his chart rivals
Viral sea shanty sensation Nathan Evans has finally reached number one on the UK singles chart.Full Article
TikTok star Nathan Evans tells Carlos Bustamante about how life has changed following the viral success of his Sea Shanty on the..
Wellerman has gone from 19th Century seafaring song to viral sensation to 2021 chart-topper.