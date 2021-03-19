Army to establish new Special Operations Brigade
Published
The British Army is to establish a new Special Operations Brigade to carry out missions in “high threat” environments overseas, the Ministry of Defence has announced.Full Article
Published
The British Army is to establish a new Special Operations Brigade to carry out missions in “high threat” environments overseas, the Ministry of Defence has announced.Full Article
By Zainab Akhter*
The decision by India and Pakistan to ‘cease firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other..
By Roderic K. Butz*
The key principles of the laws of war are necessity, distinction, and proportionality in the use of..