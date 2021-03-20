Line of Duty: It is back and - no spoilers - brilliant

Writing a review of episode one, series six of Line of Duty was never going to be easy. Principally because there are so many spoilers and embargoes to navigate: after all, we want viewers and fans to enjoy their first sighting of AC-12 in almost two years without knowing what's to come. There's no fun, no enjoyment and - if you're like us - no reason to write down everything that's happening in your special LoD notebook in the hope you'll be able to link it to other plotlines or past cases if you've been briefed to the letter of the Line of Duty law.