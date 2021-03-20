Turkey pulls out of European treaty protecting women
Turkey has withdrawn from a European treaty protecting women from violence that it was the first to sign 10 years ago and that bears the name of its largest city.Full Article
Women's rights groups have called for protests after the Turkish president issued a decree annulling the country’s ratification..