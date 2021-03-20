Brighton Kill the Bill protest: Sussex Police statement
POLICE have issued a statement following the "Kill the Bill" protest in Brighton today.Full Article
Hundreds of people have joined a protest against legislation which would grant police more powers to curb demonstrations.
A PROTEST is due to take place today against legislation which would grant police more powers to curb demonstrations.