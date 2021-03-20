France deny Wales their Grand Slam at the death in Paris
France inflict heartbreak on Wales as they seal late victory in dramatic fashion to deny Wayne Pivac's side a Grand Slam in Paris.Full Article
The Six Nations reaches its conclusion for Wales, who are going for a Grand Slam against France in Paris tonight
Wales are seeking to finish off the Six Nations job by defeating France in Paris - here's how we rate the two sets of players ahead..