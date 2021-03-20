More than 30 arrests made as police clash with lockdown protesters
Published
More than 30 arrests have been made after anti-lockdown protesters clashed with police in central London on Saturday.Full Article
Published
More than 30 arrests have been made after anti-lockdown protesters clashed with police in central London on Saturday.Full Article
Police made more than 30 arrests on Saturday and anti-lockdown protesters marched through the centre of London. Report by Blairm...
Violence broke out during protests against the tightening of COVID-19 restrictions in Formosa in Argentina on Friday (March 5).