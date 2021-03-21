Ben Shephard looks set to replace Piers Morgan as GMB host
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Patsy Palmer 'does a Piers Morgan' and storms off GMB
Bristol Post
The ex-EastEnders star hit out at Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid
Edwina Currie snaps at Susanna Reid 'you're not Piers Morgan'
Tamworth Herald
You might like
More coverage
Ben Shephard replaces Piers Morgan on Monday's GMB
Hull Daily Mail
Ben hosted the show alongside Susanna Reid
Ben Shephard takes subtle swipe at Piers Morgan over GMB exit
Kent and Sussex Courier
Ben Shephard's brutal Piers Morgan dig after his sudden GMB exit
Essex Chronicle
Ben Shephard makes cheeky Piers Morgan joke on GMB
Hull Daily Mail
Ben Shephard issues subtle dig at Piers Morgan over GMB exit
Tamworth Herald