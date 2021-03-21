Lawrence Okolie knocks out Krzysztof Glowacki to land WBO world cruiserweight title
Published
Lawrence Okolie produces a superb display before knocking out Krzysztof Glowacki to become a world champion for the first time.Full Article
Published
Lawrence Okolie produces a superb display before knocking out Krzysztof Glowacki to become a world champion for the first time.Full Article
Lawrence Okolie was fighting for a world title for the first time at Wembley Arena and is now cruiserweight champion having stopped..
Lawrence Okolie faces Poland's Krzysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO cruiserweight title but one day has ambitions of moving up to..