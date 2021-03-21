Man charged with stab murder of student in London street
A man has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old student who was fatally stabbed in the street.
An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a law student who was fatally stabbed on a busy north-east London street.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a student who died in his “mother’s arms” after being fatally..