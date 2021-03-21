Walthamstow stabbing: Man charged with murder of law student
Published
Marvin Ward will appear before magistrates after Hussain Chaudhry, 18, was stabbed to death.Full Article
Published
Marvin Ward will appear before magistrates after Hussain Chaudhry, 18, was stabbed to death.Full Article
An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a law student who was fatally stabbed on a busy north-east London street.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a student who died in his “mother’s arms” after being fatally..