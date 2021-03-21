Many were wearing face masks and carried placards saying: “Say no to UK police state”, “Freedom to protest is fundamental to democracy” and “Kill the Bill”Full Article
Hundreds gather for protest against increased police powers
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
29 photos as hundreds attend Truro protest against policing bill
Cornish Guardian
Despite lockdown rules, more than 200 demonstrators gathered to oppose a new law which is set to give more powers to police to..
Hundreds hold illegal rally to fight increased police powers
Cornish Guardian