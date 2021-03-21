Several thousand people gathered in College Green before a large group started to march.Full Article
Pictures show thousands marching through city centre
Bristol Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Police van set alight and police station windows smashed as thousands of protestors gather in Bristol
Police van set alight and police station windows smashed as thousands of protestors gather in Bristol
Newsflare STUDIO
Europeans Furious About New Lockdowns
Protesters clashed with police in Germany and Croatia and some took to the streets in Switzerland on Saturday as new..
Eurasia Review