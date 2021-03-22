‘Kill the Bill’ riot roundly condemned
Published
Violent scenes which marred a “Kill the Bill” protest in Bristol that saw a police station attacked, officers injured and vehicles set alight have been widely condemned.Full Article
Published
Violent scenes which marred a “Kill the Bill” protest in Bristol that saw a police station attacked, officers injured and vehicles set alight have been widely condemned.Full Article
Night of violence in Bristol as ‘Kill The Bill’ protest becomes a riot
Chantel Rhodes says even though SB 484 is aimed at rioters, there’s a lot of room to criminalize protesters.