Kate Garraway: Derek told me he could not cope
Kate Garraway has revealed that her husband told her from his hospital bed that he feared he could not go on.Full Article
Kate, 53, will front an ITV1 documentary Finding Derek on Tuesday evening to mark one year of Derek battling
Derek, 53, a former Labour Party political advisor, was rushed to hospital last March, before entering a coma on April 5