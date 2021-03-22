Traffic light system could enable holidays abroad, says adviser
A traffic light system could enable overseas travel, with countries such as South Africa and South America marked red, a Government scientific adviser has said.Full Article
Some countries could be given 'green' status, but experts say it is too early
The Government is looking at how travel could go ahead this year