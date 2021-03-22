Nicola Sturgeon likely to face no confidence vote at Holyrood tomorrow
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Douglas Ross: Scottish Conservatives will seek no-confidence vote on Sturgeon
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross has said the Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond legal fallout in Holyrood has..
-
Tories to press ahead with Sturgeon no-confidence vote after committee report
Belfast Telegraph
-
Nicola Sturgeon could still face Holyrood vote of no confidence
Belfast Telegraph