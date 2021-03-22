Covid linked to new symptoms as experts call for study into long-term effects
Published
A new study says that there is evidence to suggest that there is an association between Covid-19 and tinnitus, hearing loss and others.Full Article
Published
A new study says that there is evidence to suggest that there is an association between Covid-19 and tinnitus, hearing loss and others.Full Article
Many Long-Term COVID-19 Patients Started With Asymptomatic Infections.
A new study analyzed the medical records of
1,407..