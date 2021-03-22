Fire destroys hundreds of shelters at Rohingya refugee camp
A devastating fire has raced through a sprawling Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, destroying hundreds of shelters and leaving thousands homeless.Full Article
A massive fire swept through a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, destroying shelters and health centers.