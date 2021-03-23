Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper sobs as he wakes from coma
Published
Finding Derek will air on ITV1 on Tuesday night at 9pm with Kate Garraway exploring the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on families and victims.Full Article
Published
Finding Derek will air on ITV1 on Tuesday night at 9pm with Kate Garraway exploring the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on families and victims.Full Article
Kate, 53, saw husband Derek Draper, a former Labour Party advisor, rushed to hospital last March, before entering a coma in April
Kate Garraway has thanked the "kindness of strangers" for their support during her husband Derek Draper's devastating Covid-19..