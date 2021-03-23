BBC's Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt 'spoken to' after flag complaints
Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty have been "reminded of their responsibilities", the BBC says.Full Article
BBC Breakfast presenters Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty were at the centre of controversy following comments made about MP Robert..
The BBC has said Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty have been “reminded of their responsibilities” following an interview with a..