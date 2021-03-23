Court of Appeal overturns members of the Shrewsbury 24’s convictions
Published
Members of the so-called Shrewsbury 24, who were convicted for picketing nearly 50 years ago, have won a bid to clear their names at the Court of Appeal.Full Article
Published
Members of the so-called Shrewsbury 24, who were convicted for picketing nearly 50 years ago, have won a bid to clear their names at the Court of Appeal.Full Article
BBC Local News: Shropshire -- The 14 men, including actor Ricky Tomlinson, were among 24 charged following pickets in Shrewsbury.
Members of the so-called Shrewsbury 24, who challenged their convictions for picketing nearly 50 years ago, will find out if the..