Line of Duty clues you may have missed as new series starts
Nottingham Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Line of Duty returns as fans search what CHIS means and spot nod to pandemic
Daily Record
Here's what we loved best about the first episode of the new series from rudely heard words to the truth about H.
You might like
More coverage
Line of Duty star likens new series to a Bond movie
Hull Daily Mail
Kelly Macdonald will star in series six of Line of Duty despite having never watched the show