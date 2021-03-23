When and how you can watch Finding Derek, the documentary about Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper.Full Article
Harrowing Kate Garraway documentary is on ITV tonight
Bristol Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kate Garraway screams 'we've got him back' as Derek cries on 1st call since coma
The touching clip will be shown in Kate's new ITV documentary, Finding Derek, which airs tonight at 9pm.
Daily Record
Kate Garraway yells ‘Derek I miss you’ in harrowing documentary trailer
During the new trailer for ITV doc Finding Derek, Kate, 53, is heard sobbing over pictures of her husband
Tamworth Herald